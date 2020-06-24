Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

This satisfying seafood dip features lump crabmeat, fresh shrimp, smoked cheese, and crowd-pleasing spices. Best of all? It takes only five minutes to prep.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
5 mins
Yield:
Makes 3 cups
  • Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl. Stir in crab, shrimp, and cheese. Spoon mixture into a 3-cup baking dish. Bake at 375° for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with almonds.

