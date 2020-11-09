Sure, anyone can make good crab cakes, but to make outstanding crab cakes is a true feat—and it starts with an all-star recipe. To find a standout recipe for this seafood staple (that can be easily replicated in a home kitchen), we turned to Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters.

In his flavor-packed Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon, Evans skews on the lighter side in terms of binders, really allowing the fresh jumbo crabmeat to shine. The crab holds its integrity well when mixed, leaving some decently-sized chunks of crab mixed in, and forms a coveted, crispy crust when pan-fried. Whatever you do, don’t skip the Old Bay Mayo. The sauce rounds out all the flavors, adding a touch of fattiness (not to mention a bomb of flavor) to a lean crab cake.