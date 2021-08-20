"I'll start with the chowder." There's nothing better than ordering a warm bowl or cup of chowder as an appetizer at a great seafood restaurant. And if you love chowder, there's no doubt that you have a favorite spot for enjoying the one you love. The best chowder is rich, creamy, and extra vibrant from the in-season vegetables and fresh seafood used in the recipe. And while digging into a bowl at a beautiful waterside location is always a treat, it's actually easy enough to make a hearty batch at home. Our Crab and Corn Chowder is loaded with delicious seasonal flavors and plenty of sweet lump crabmeat and corn. The addition of Old Bay seasoning, black pepper, and small jalapeño chile give this a nice bit of heat. For those who love Old Bay (we see you), go on and add even more than the ¼ teaspoon that this recipe calls for. Our recipe includes chopped bacon, which gives the chowder an extra bit of depth. Make a batch of this recipe for weeknight suppers, alfresco dinner parties in the summer, or serve it in a bread bowl for a cozy fall gathering.