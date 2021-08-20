Crab-and-Corn Chowder

Rating: Unrated

This chowder is loaded with goodies.

By Liz Mervosh

Gallery

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
"I'll start with the chowder." There's nothing better than ordering a warm bowl or cup of chowder as an appetizer at a great seafood restaurant. And if you love chowder, there's no doubt that you have a favorite spot for enjoying the one you love. The best chowder is rich, creamy, and extra vibrant from the in-season vegetables and fresh seafood used in the recipe. And while digging into a bowl at a beautiful waterside location is always a treat, it's actually easy enough to make a hearty batch at home. Our Crab and Corn Chowder is loaded with delicious seasonal flavors and plenty of sweet lump crabmeat and corn. The addition of Old Bay seasoning, black pepper, and small jalapeño chile give this a nice bit of heat. For those who love Old Bay (we see you), go on and add even more than the ¼ teaspoon that this recipe calls for. Our recipe includes chopped bacon, which gives the chowder an extra bit of depth. Make a batch of this recipe for weeknight suppers, alfresco dinner parties in the summer, or serve it in a bread bowl for a cozy fall gathering.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a medium-size Dutch oven over medium, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in Dutch oven.

  • Add bell pepper, onion, celery, and jalapeño to drippings in Dutch oven; cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together stock and flour in a medium bowl until smooth.

  • Stir stock mixture and corn into bell pepper mixture in Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, about 20 minutes. Gently stir in crabmeat, whipping cream, salt, Old Bay, and black pepper; cook, stirring often, until crab is heated through, about 4 minutes. Stir in cilantro. Divide chowder evenly among bowls; top with bacon, and garnish with additional cilantro and oyster crackers.

