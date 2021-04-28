Cowboy Pasta Salad
This side dish is ready for the family cookout.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
The family cookout is going to love this pasta salad with enough flavor and flair to head up the side dish table. Inspired by our beloved Cowboy Casserole, this recipe uses taco-inspired ingredients such as black beans, corn, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, and ground beef to create a filling pasta salad that works easily from busy weeknights to the weekend barbecue. A lime dressing adds the perfect amount of tang, while crisp veggies offer freshness and bite. Our Test Kitchen Professionals noted that this recipe makes a very large batch, meaning it's perfect for big gatherings or if you really love leftovers. Alternatively, they recommend that you can easily halve the recipe to make a smaller amount. Since this pasta salad already has seasoned taco meat in the mixture, it makes a satisfying lunch main, or you're able to leave out the ground beef if desired for when you're already serving a meat-heavy cookout spread. Overall, this cool Cowboy Pasta Salad is a crowd-pleasing side dish to try this season.