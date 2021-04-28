Cowboy Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated

This side dish is ready for the family cookout. 

Gallery

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
16 cups
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

The family cookout is going to love this pasta salad with enough flavor and flair to head up the side dish table. Inspired by our beloved Cowboy Casserole, this recipe uses taco-inspired ingredients such as black beans, corn, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, and ground beef to create a filling pasta salad that works easily from busy weeknights to the weekend barbecue. A lime dressing adds the perfect amount of tang, while crisp veggies offer freshness and bite. Our Test Kitchen Professionals noted that this recipe makes a very large batch, meaning it's perfect for big gatherings or if you really love leftovers. Alternatively, they recommend that you can easily halve the recipe to make a smaller amount. Since this pasta salad already has seasoned taco meat in the mixture, it makes a satisfying lunch main, or you're able to leave out the ground beef if desired for when you're already serving a meat-heavy cookout spread. Overall, this cool Cowboy Pasta Salad is a crowd-pleasing side dish to try this season. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain and transfer pasta to a large bowl; let cool slightly at room temperature, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat large skillet over medium-high; add ground beef, onion, taco seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Cook, stirring often to crumble, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together olive oil, lime juice, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Pour mixture over cooled pasta, and toss to combine thoroughly.

  • Gently stir in ground beef mixture, corn, black beans, tomatoes, red bell pepper, jalapeño, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper into pasta mixture. Gently fold in cheese and scallions until combined. Garnish with cilantro, if desired. Serve at room temperature.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/29/2021