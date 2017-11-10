Country Ham Hash Recipe

Once you start cooking this Country Ham Hash, the inviting aromas will have your sleepy overnight guests hurrying down the stairs and into the kitchen. You can get a head start on this breakfast side dish by chopping all of the vegetables a day in advance. Store the potato cubes in water to prevent browning, and pat them dry with paper towels before adding them to the skillet so they will cook up nice and crisp. If you're prepping everything day of, peel the russet potatoes and pat them with a paper towel to absorb excess moisture while the ham sizzles in the skillet. Transfer the ham to a separate plate, then add the potatoes, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet. Cook until the potatoes are tender, adding in garlic, pepper, and salt. While the mixture cooks go ahead and chop the cooked ham, stirring it into the potatoes once they are tender. Country Ham Hash is delicious for a holiday brunch, but it also makes a satisfying and quick meal for the family during the week. Add a tossed green salad to round out the meal.