Cornmeal Waffles

Rating: Unrated

Serve up homemade waffles tomorrow morning.

By Melissa Gray

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
16 waffles
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Our new house waffles have a very Southern secret. Cornmeal adds crunch and a toasty flavor to this breakfast favorite. With crispy edges, a fluffy interior, and a slightly coarse texture from the cornmeal, these waffles are everything we dream of waking up to.

Thanks to a blender, this waffle batter not only comes together lightning-fast, but remains light and airy. While you're cooking these waffles one by one, store the completed waffles in a preheated oven to keep them crisp and warm. No waffle iron? No worries. Use the batter to make pancakes in a skillet or on a griddle.

At your next brunch, go beyond maple syrup and fresh, seasonal fruit with some outside-the-box toppings. Lean into the waffle's savory notes with variations that transform this into a hearty breakfast staple. Try your Cornmeal Waffles fully-loaded, with shredded Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, crumbled breakfast sausage, and minced chives. For those who like it spicy, try them Smokin' Hot, with thick-cut bacon, spicy honey, and black pepper. Or for a fresh take, try the Garden Variety, complete with ricotta cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh corn kernels, and basil leaves.

This recipe yields 8 waffles, and if you have some leftover, they freeze well and reheat beautifully in the toaster oven.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200˚F. Set a wire rack inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions. Process eggs in a blender until frothy, about 15 seconds. Add buttermilk and melted butter. Pulse until combined, about 10 pulses. Add flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Pulse until fully combined, about 5 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides of blender as needed.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly coat hot waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour about ¼ cup batter per waffle in center of waffle iron. Cover with lid, and cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully remove waffle from waffle iron, and place on prepared baking sheet. Transfer to preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining batter, letting waffle iron reheat and recoating it with cooking spray in between batches.

Great Topping Combinations

Fully Loaded: Shredded Cheddar cheese, sunny-side up egg, crumbled breakfast sausage, and minced chives

Smokin' Hot: Thick-cut bacon, spicy honey, and black pepper

Garden Variety: Ricotta cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh corn kernels, and fresh basil leaves

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/08/2021