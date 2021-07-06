Cornmeal Waffles
Serve up homemade waffles tomorrow morning.
Recipe Summary
Our new house waffles have a very Southern secret. Cornmeal adds crunch and a toasty flavor to this breakfast favorite. With crispy edges, a fluffy interior, and a slightly coarse texture from the cornmeal, these waffles are everything we dream of waking up to.
Thanks to a blender, this waffle batter not only comes together lightning-fast, but remains light and airy. While you're cooking these waffles one by one, store the completed waffles in a preheated oven to keep them crisp and warm. No waffle iron? No worries. Use the batter to make pancakes in a skillet or on a griddle.
At your next brunch, go beyond maple syrup and fresh, seasonal fruit with some outside-the-box toppings. Lean into the waffle's savory notes with variations that transform this into a hearty breakfast staple. Try your Cornmeal Waffles fully-loaded, with shredded Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, crumbled breakfast sausage, and minced chives. For those who like it spicy, try them Smokin' Hot, with thick-cut bacon, spicy honey, and black pepper. Or for a fresh take, try the Garden Variety, complete with ricotta cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh corn kernels, and basil leaves.
This recipe yields 8 waffles, and if you have some leftover, they freeze well and reheat beautifully in the toaster oven.
Ingredients
Directions
Great Topping Combinations
Fully Loaded: Shredded Cheddar cheese, sunny-side up egg, crumbled breakfast sausage, and minced chives
Smokin' Hot: Thick-cut bacon, spicy honey, and black pepper
Garden Variety: Ricotta cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh corn kernels, and fresh basil leaves