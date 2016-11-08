Cornmeal Popovers
Your bread basket needs an update.
These light and fluffy cornmeal popovers are so good that we are wondering why we didn't think to add cornmeal to our classic popover recipes sooner. Classic airy bread bites get a comforting and unique Southern makeover with the addition of readily available fine white cornmeal. Perfectly textured with a rich, flavorful consistency from the cornmeal, these dinner-roll alternatives will make you rethink those plain dinner rolls you've been serving for years and years.
Test Kitchen Tip: The secret to perfect popovers lies in the temperature: You'll need to spoon the batter into a hot muffin pan and immediately pop them into a hot oven. By preheating the oven with the muffin pan inside, you'll achieve the perfect popover temperature. The rest is simple-with basic ingredients you already have in your pantry, like flour, milk, eggs, and butter, you can make these golden brown appetizer bites in less than thirty minutes.