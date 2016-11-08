Cornmeal Popovers

Your bread basket needs an update.

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

These light and fluffy cornmeal popovers are so good that we are wondering why we didn't think to add cornmeal to our classic popover recipes sooner. Classic airy bread bites get a comforting and unique Southern makeover with the addition of readily available fine white cornmeal. Perfectly textured with a rich, flavorful consistency from the cornmeal, these dinner-roll alternatives will make you rethink those plain dinner rolls you've been serving for years and years.

Test Kitchen Tip: The secret to perfect popovers lies in the temperature: You'll need to spoon the batter into a hot muffin pan and immediately pop them into a hot oven. By preheating the oven with the muffin pan inside, you'll achieve the perfect popover temperature. The rest is simple-with basic ingredients you already have in your pantry, like flour, milk, eggs, and butter, you can make these golden brown appetizer bites in less than thirty minutes. 

  • Place a 12-cup muffin pan in oven. Pre-heat oven to 450°F. (Do not remove pan.)

  • Whisk together flour, cornmeal, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together milk and eggs in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk milk mixture into flour mixture until well blended.

  • Remove muffin pan from oven. Spoon 1 teaspoon melted butter into each cup of hot muffin pan; return muffin pan to oven for 2 minutes.

  • Remove muffin pan. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups. Bake until puffed and golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. (Centers will be moist.) Serve immediately.

