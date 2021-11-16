This holiday season, you might be craving something different. Sure, we'll always love classic cookies—the standard thumbprints, sandwich cookies, and slice-and-bakes—but sometimes it's nice to add a new treat to your cookie tins. This year, changing things up with a few brand-new, utterly unique treats. Trust us when we say that these Cornmeal-Lime Cookies will become a new holiday tradition.

The subtle vanilla notes of white chocolate are the perfect complement to these not-too-sweet, pleasantly crumbly cookies made with yellow cornmeal and a hint of lime. To make them holiday worthy, we used a cookie stamp for the tops—a quick way to dress up any sturdy dough. You can find one online or wherever baking tools are sold. Dusting these cookies with gold edible glitter really takes them over the top.