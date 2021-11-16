Cornmeal-Lime Cookies

A layer edible luster dust hides delectable flavors.

By Joy Howard

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe Summary test

active:
40 mins
chill:
30 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
20 mins
stand:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
2 dozen
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This holiday season, you might be craving something different. Sure, we'll always love classic cookies—the standard thumbprints, sandwich cookies, and slice-and-bakes—but sometimes it's nice to add a new treat to your cookie tins. This year, changing things up with a few brand-new, utterly unique treats. Trust us when we say that these Cornmeal-Lime Cookies will become a new holiday tradition.

The subtle vanilla notes of white chocolate are the perfect complement to these not-too-sweet, pleasantly crumbly cookies made with yellow cornmeal and a hint of lime. To make them holiday worthy, we used a cookie stamp for the tops—a quick way to dress up any sturdy dough. You can find one online or wherever baking tools are sold. Dusting these cookies with gold edible glitter really takes them over the top.

As an added bonus, these cornmeal cookies are really easy to make—this recipe is achievable for beginner bakers and it's also fun to bake with kids.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together flour, cornmeal, and salt in a small bowl. Beat butter, powdered sugar, and granulated sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg and lime zest, and beat until incorporated. Reduce speed to low, and gradually add flour mixture, one-third at a time, beating just until incorporated after each addition. 

    Advertisement

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead a few times until dough is smooth and comes together. Flatten into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop 1 rounded tablespoon of dough, and roll into a ball. Place on prepared baking sheets, dust a cookie stamp with flour, and use stamp to press dough into a flat round. Repeat with remaining dough, dusting stamp with flour between each cookie and spacing them 2 inches apart. 

  • Place 1 baking sheet of cookies in refrigerator until ready to bake. Bake remaining baking sheet in preheated oven until cookies are set and light golden around edges, about 12 minutes, rotating baking sheet from front to back halfway through bake time. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, repeat procedure with remaining baking sheet of cookies. Reserve baking sheets; line each with a new sheet of parchment paper.

  • Melt white chocolate chips according to package directions. Stir in oil until thoroughly combined. Spoon and spread about 1 to 2 teaspoons white chocolate mixture onto bottom of each cookie. Place them, white chocolate side down, on prepared baking sheets. If desired, transfer remaining white chocolate mixture to a piping bag fitted with a small round tip, and pipe chocolate mixture into grooves of cookies. Brush cookies with gold luster dust or top with sparkling sugar, if desired. Let stand until chocolate is set, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/16/2021