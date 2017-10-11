Cornmeal Angel Biscuits Recipe

Like a cross between a buttermilk biscuit and a Parker House roll, these addictively light and buttery biscuits have added color, flavor and texture from yellow cornmeal. Your guest will be intrigued by the little touch of Southern cornbread flavor, even if it is a biscuit! Brush with extra butter and serve warm—we're sure they will earn a permanent spot in your Thanksgiving bread basket. The dough can be made up to 1 week in advance. Store it covered in the refrigerator. Honestly, these angel biscuits come by their name because they taste like they're sent right from heaven to our plate.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

20 mins
2 hrs 40 mins
about 3 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together warm water, yeast, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a small bowl or 1-cup glass measuring cup. Let stand 5 minutes.

  • Stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar in a large bowl; cut butter and shortening into flour mixture with a pastry blender or 2 forks until crumbly. Add yeast mixture and buttermilk to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and chill at least 2 hours or up to 5 days.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead 3 or 4 times. Gently roll dough into a 1/2-inch-thick circle, and fold dough in half; repeat. Gently roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a 2-inch round cutter. Reroll remaining scraps, and cut with cutter. Place rounds with sides touching in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. (If using a 12-inch skillet, place remaining biscuits in a 10-inch skillet or on a baking sheet.) Brush biscuits with 3 tablespoons of the melted butter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Brush with remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter, and serve.

