Cornmeal Angel Biscuits Recipe
Like a cross between a buttermilk biscuit and a Parker House roll, these addictively light and buttery biscuits have added color, flavor and texture from yellow cornmeal. Your guest will be intrigued by the little touch of Southern cornbread flavor, even if it is a biscuit! Brush with extra butter and serve warm—we're sure they will earn a permanent spot in your Thanksgiving bread basket. The dough can be made up to 1 week in advance. Store it covered in the refrigerator. Honestly, these angel biscuits come by their name because they taste like they're sent right from heaven to our plate.