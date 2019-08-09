Cornish Hens
Now that’s a showstopper! This vintage roasted Cornish Hens recipe comes from an heirloom book of our impeccable mains, and it’s stood the test of time as an ever-impressive dinner party entrée. Sweet meets savory in this poultry dish, where the hens star and orange rice plays the supporting role. Basting the hens twice throughout the cooking process keeps the birds moist, as hens are leaner and can dry out more easily than chicken.Southerners know that saving your pan drippings is critical to make flavor-packed gravy, and in this dish, roasting the green grapes beneath the hens ensures the fruit will bask in those rich pan drippings. Adding orange juice in with the boiling water used to cook the rice helps the grains absorb all that orange flavor, ensuring a consistent, yet subtle orange tang throughout the dish. The sweetness of the green grapes and white wine is the perfect accompaniment to these hens and orange rice.