Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies Recipe

These Christmas wreath cookies are the cutest addition to any holiday table, and they're so easy to make. Perfect as an afternoon activity for the kids, these Christmas wreath cookies are festive and delicious. The best part about these Christmas treats is that they're no-bake Christmas cookies, so the kids can make them on their own. All you need are mini marshmallows, butter, green food coloring, vanilla and almond extract, cornflakes, and red hot candies. Start by microwaving the marshmallows and butter and stirring to combine. Then add the green food coloring, vanilla and almond extract, and stir to combine. Finally, pour the cornflake cereal in the mixture and gently fold in. On a baking sheet, form your wreaths around a round cutter and sprinkle with red hot candies. Of course, the kids can add extra "ornaments" with their favorite sprinkles or candies. Let them cool to mold together and your wreaths are ready for display. These Christmas wreath cookies will be adorable at every school Christmas party or family gathering this season. Give them as party favors, bring some by to the neighbors, or leave them out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. There's plenty of cheer to go around with these festive Christmas wreath cookies.