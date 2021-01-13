This dish was a favorite of our mothers and our mothers' mothers, and for good reason. The pairing of pantry staples and comfort food makes this a perfect winter or springtime dish and simple enough to whip up anytime you get a craving for it. You've got to make it for St. Patrick's Day, of course, but it's so delicious you'll find yourself turning to it throughout the year. Combining corned beef brisket, potatoes, and cabbage creates a comforting staple with plenty of nostalgia. Just a tip: You can usually find corned beef at the grocery store year-round, but you may want to call ahead before St. Patrick's Day to make sure they have it on hand.