This old-fashioned favorite gets a delicious upgrade with our easiest-ever Corned Beef Hash recipe.

This dish was a favorite of our mothers and our mothers' mothers, and for good reason. The pairing of pantry staples and comfort food makes this a perfect winter or springtime dish and simple enough to whip up anytime you get a craving for it. You've got to make it for St. Patrick's Day, of course, but it's so delicious you'll find yourself turning to it throughout the year. Combining corned beef brisket, potatoes, and cabbage creates a comforting staple with plenty of nostalgia. Just a tip: You can usually find corned beef at the grocery store year-round, but you may want to call ahead before St. Patrick's Day to make sure they have it on hand.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil over medium-high; add corned beef and seasoning packet. Reduce heat to medium-low, and bring to gentle simmer. Cook, covered, until brisket is just tender, about 3 hours and 15 minutes. Add potatoes and cabbage, and increase heat to medium-high. Bring to a simmer, and cook until brisket and potatoes are fork tender, about 15 more minutes. Drain and let cool 10 minutes. Coarsely chop potatoes, cabbage, and half of the brisket. (Reserve remaining brisket for sandwiches or another use.)

  • Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in chopped brisket, potatoes, cabbage, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and cook, undisturbed, until some crispy bits form on brisket and potatoes and potatoes are slightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is heated through, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in parsley. Serve with eggs and hot sauce.

Tips

If you have corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage that are already cooked (leftover), use 2 chopped cups of each and proceed with Step 2.

