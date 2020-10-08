Cornbread-Wild Mushroom Dressing
If you think there is no way a cornbread dressing can be better than Mom’s, you are probably correct. Why mess with a good thing, especially when it is a beloved holiday side dish? There is always room for trying new things, however and, even if you a tried-and-true cornbread dressing, you need to try this one. We make things easy by making cornbread with Jiffy corn muffin mix. The earthiness from the mushrooms and the sweetness of the cornbread complement each other well. Test Kitchen Tip: Don’t purchase the super sweet, cake-like cornbread from the bakery section at your grocery store. It may make your dressing unpleasantly sweet and too mushy. If your grocery store doesn’t sell pre-packaged wild mushroom blend, use any combination of cremini, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms you’d like. Once you bake the cornbread, the rest of the dish comes together in the same skillet. For make-ahead options, bake, cool, and cube the cornbread ahead of time and keep in an airtight container or assemble the entire dish the day before and refrigerate, covered, until ready to bake.