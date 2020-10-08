Cornbread-Wild Mushroom Dressing

If you think there is no way a cornbread dressing can be better than Mom’s, you are probably correct. Why mess with a good thing, especially when it is a beloved holiday side dish? There is always room for trying new things, however and, even if you a tried-and-true cornbread dressing, you need to try this one. We make things easy by making cornbread with Jiffy corn muffin mix. The earthiness from the mushrooms and the sweetness of the cornbread complement each other well. Test Kitchen Tip: Don’t purchase the super sweet, cake-like cornbread from the bakery section at your grocery store. It may make your dressing unpleasantly sweet and too mushy. If your grocery store doesn’t sell pre-packaged wild mushroom blend, use any combination of cremini, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms you’d like. Once you bake the cornbread, the rest of the dish comes together in the same skillet. For make-ahead options, bake, cool, and cube the cornbread ahead of time and keep in an airtight container or assemble the entire dish the day before and refrigerate, covered, until ready to bake. 

By Anna Theoktisto
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 12 ½- x 9-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and coat with cooking spray. Lightly beat 2 of the eggs in a small bowl. Stir together beaten eggs, corn muffin mix, and milk in a large bowl. Pour batter into prepared baking sheet. Bake until cornbread is lightly browned and a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool on baking sheet 10 minutes. (Do not turn off oven.)

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in an ovenproof 12-inch skillet over medium, stirring often, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in skillet.

  • Add mushrooms to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from skillet; set aside. Add onion, celery, and butter to skillet. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender and browned, about 6 minutes. Add pecans, sage, and thyme. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Remove cooled cornbread from baking sheet; cut into 1 ½-inch cubes. Arrange cubes on a large baking sheet. Return to oven; bake at 400°F until dried and starting to crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Do not turn off oven.

  • Lightly beat remaining 2 eggs in a small bowl. Stir together eggs, cooled cornbread cubes, cooked bacon, mushrooms, onion mixture, broth, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until just combined. Spoon mixture into same skillet; let stand 15 minutes.

  • Bake dressing at 400°F until top is lightly browned, 35 to 40 minutes. Garnish with additional sage leaves.

