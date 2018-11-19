Why You Need to Try Cornbread Stuffing Balls This Thanksgiving

After trying these, your family might never go back.

Come Thanksgiving, Southerners have a thing about cornbread dressing. Just the mere utterance of using white bread and calling it "stuffing" is enough to send any one of us into a tizzy. Though we can all agree that making this Thanksgiving casserole with homemade cornbread is the only way it's going to be allowed to cross the threshold of a Southern home, from there it gets murky.

Cornbread dressing can be as diverse as the regional cooks making it. In Louisiana, Andouille sausage and a hearty kick of cayenne gives signature Cajun flair; while in Alabama, Mama might just add some buttermilk biscuits to the cornbread base for a fluffy finishing touch. For some Kentuckians, we hear there's a tradition that revolves not around ingredients, but rather its form: cornbread stuffing balls.

Cornbread dressing balls take your Thanksgiving dressing out of the casserole dish and makes it into a platter of miniature rounded balls, resulting in a few bites of pure heaven. Crispy on the outside, incredibly moist and fluffy on the inside. (Think: classic Christmas sausage balls, but cornbread dressing. Sausage optional.)

To achieve the optimal level of crispy-to-moist dressing ratio, place the rounded stuffing balls onto a baking sheet and cook until browned. Some say that you can deep-fry the balls instead, but either way turns out spankin' good.