Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing Recipe
Love squash casserole? Love cornbread dressing? Get the best of both worlds with this colorful, delicious dressing that features crumbled cornbread, chopped yellow squash, and chopped red bell pepper and onion. A great Southern-style dressing starts with cornbread that's baked in a skillet for a crisp, golden crust. If the smell of this aromatic, fall-inspired dressing doesn't put you in the Thanksgiving spirit, the taste definitely will. We can't help but love this rich, squash-studded cornbread dressing flavored with bell pepper, cream of chicken soup, and ground black and red pepper. Everyone knows that the turkey isn't necessarily the real star of the Thanksgiving table—it's the side dishes. This delicious cornbread will make its place on your Thanksgiving sideboard a permanent one. Pair with our green bean casserole, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce for an indulgent Thanksgiving to remember. Side note: An 8-inch skillet or pan of baked cornbread will yield about 5 cups crumbled. For best results, prepare the cornbread up to two days in advance so it can dry out completely.