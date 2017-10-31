Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing Recipe

Love squash casserole? Love cornbread dressing? Get the best of both worlds with this colorful, delicious dressing that features crumbled cornbread, chopped yellow squash, and chopped red bell pepper and onion. A great Southern-style dressing starts with cornbread that's baked in a skillet for a crisp, golden crust. If the smell of this aromatic, fall-inspired dressing doesn't put you in the Thanksgiving spirit, the taste definitely will. We can't help but love this rich, squash-studded cornbread dressing flavored with bell pepper, cream of chicken soup, and ground black and red pepper. Everyone knows that the turkey isn't necessarily the real star of the Thanksgiving table—it's the side dishes. This delicious cornbread will make its place on your Thanksgiving sideboard a permanent one. Pair with our green bean casserole, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce for an indulgent Thanksgiving to remember. Side note: An 8-inch skillet or pan of baked cornbread will yield about 5 cups crumbled. For best results, prepare the cornbread up to two days in advance so it can dry out completely.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
active:
15 mins
Yield:
8 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Cook squash in boiling water to cover in a large skillet 8 to 10 minutes or just until tender. Drain well on paper towels.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in skillet over medium-high heat; add onion, bell pepper, and celery, and sauté 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Stir in soup and next 4 ingredients. Gently stir in cornbread and squash. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 13- x-9-inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350° for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden.

Chef's Notes

Make It Ahead: Prepare recipe as directed through step 2. Cover unbaked casserole, and chill up to 24 hours. Let dressing come to room temperature (about 30 minutes), and bake as directed.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/14/2022