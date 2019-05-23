Cornbread Ice Cream

Your guests will think you're off your rocker when you say the ingredients, but they'll know just how smart you are after the first bite.

By Southern Living Editors

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Can't decide between a sweet or savory snack? Now you don't have to. Cornbread ice cream is the ultimate Southern treat on hot, summer day. Made with whole buttermilk and infused with skillet cornbread, it's the ice cream flavor you never knew you needed.

If you grew up soaking leftover cornbread in milk and topping it with a bit of honey for a late-night delight, this nostalgic cornbread ice cream recipe is going to make your taste buds soar.

If you're not convinced you should give it a try, hear this. Cornbread ice cream only takes 20 minutes to prepare; let the ice cream maker do the work. This way, whether you're enjoying a relaxing pool day or vacationing with your family at the lake, making homemade ice cream won't steal your time.

Serve it atop a slice of cornbread for a restaurant-worthy dish, and adorn it with your favorite fruit preserve for the final touch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine cream, milk, and crumbled cornbread. Bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk sugar and egg yolks until pale and thick. When cream mixture reaches a simmer, slowly ladle 1/2 cup of it into egg mixture, whisking constantly. Repeat with another 1/2-cup ladleful. Reduce heat to low, whisk warmed egg mixture into saucepan, and cook, whisking, until mixture thickens a bit, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour mixture into a medium bowl, stir in vanilla and buttermilk, cover with plastic wrap (letting the wrap sit directly on the mixture's surface), and chill at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.

  • Strain chilled mixture through a fine mesh strainer; then transfer to an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight plastic container and freeze up to overnight. Top with blueberry preserves, if desired.

