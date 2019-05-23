Cornbread Ice Cream
Your guests will think you're off your rocker when you say the ingredients, but they'll know just how smart you are after the first bite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Can't decide between a sweet or savory snack? Now you don't have to. Cornbread ice cream is the ultimate Southern treat on hot, summer day. Made with whole buttermilk and infused with skillet cornbread, it's the ice cream flavor you never knew you needed.
If you grew up soaking leftover cornbread in milk and topping it with a bit of honey for a late-night delight, this nostalgic cornbread ice cream recipe is going to make your taste buds soar.
If you're not convinced you should give it a try, hear this. Cornbread ice cream only takes 20 minutes to prepare; let the ice cream maker do the work. This way, whether you're enjoying a relaxing pool day or vacationing with your family at the lake, making homemade ice cream won't steal your time.
Serve it atop a slice of cornbread for a restaurant-worthy dish, and adorn it with your favorite fruit preserve for the final touch.