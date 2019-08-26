Cornbread Dressing with Sausage

This easy cornbread dressing gets a shot of something savory with the addition of sausage and a dash of pepper. It's a family-favorite recipe that uses all the traditional dressing ingredients—cornbread, sandwich bread, broth, butter, celery, onions—and is a perfect complement to all manner of mains.You could call it a classic. Our Test Kitchen recommends making the cornbread muffins, which provide the foundation for the recipe, yourself, but you could also buy a pack or two from the nearest supermarket and save yourself some time. When it comes to cooking during the holidays (or year-round, for that matter), time is precious. Keep your prep time at a minimum, and you'll have more time to spend with family. This dressing is a good choice, because it's as easy-to-cook as a dressing gets, plus, thanks to the addition of sausage, it's even more satisfying than your average dressing. It's a time-tested recipe, too; it's the dressing people ask for every year, and if it's not on our table when the holidays arrive, there are sure to be more than a few disappointed faces scanning the buffet. This dressing recipe never disappoints, so add this one to your holiday menu and you'll soon see why it's a must-make down South.