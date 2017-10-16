Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Cornbread dressing is a staple on Thanksgiving tables every year, and this recipe is one of our favorites. Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, this dish is practically required at Thanksgiving. This recipe makes one large and one small pan of dressing, so it's ideal for extremely large families. Of course, you can always serve one dish and put one in the freezer to save for later. This cornbread dressing recipe has so much flavor because it's seasoned with sage and parsley, and the texture is always perfectly moist. Even though buying boxed or premade cornbread can make dressing recipes a lot easier, this recipe uses homemade cornbread, and your family will taste the difference. Mama will be so impressed with this delicious cornbread dressing that she might even give her old recipe up for this one.

By Southern Living

Yield:
16 to 18 servings
Directions

  • Place 1/2 cup butter in a 13- x 9-inch pan; heat in oven at 425° for 4 minutes.

  • Stir together cornmeal and flour; whisk in 3 eggs and buttermilk.

  • Pour hot butter into batter, and stir until blended. Pour batter into pan.

  • Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool. Crumble cornbread into a large bowl; stir in breadcrumbs, and set aside.

  • Melt remaining 1/2 cup butter in a skillet over medium heat; add onions and celery, and sauté 5 minutes. Stir in sage, parsley, and seasoned pepper; sauté 1 minute. Remove from heat, and stir into cornbread mixture.

  • Whisk together chicken broth and remaining 4 eggs; stir into cornbread mixture. Pour evenly into 1 lightly greased 13- x 9-inch pan and 1 lightly greased 8-inch square pan.

  • Bake at 400° for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Chef's Notes

For testing purposes only, we used White Lily Self-Rising Buttermilk Cornmeal Mix.

