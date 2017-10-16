Cornbread Dressing Recipe
Cornbread dressing is a staple on Thanksgiving tables every year, and this recipe is one of our favorites. Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, this dish is practically required at Thanksgiving. This recipe makes one large and one small pan of dressing, so it's ideal for extremely large families. Of course, you can always serve one dish and put one in the freezer to save for later. This cornbread dressing recipe has so much flavor because it's seasoned with sage and parsley, and the texture is always perfectly moist. Even though buying boxed or premade cornbread can make dressing recipes a lot easier, this recipe uses homemade cornbread, and your family will taste the difference. Mama will be so impressed with this delicious cornbread dressing that she might even give her old recipe up for this one.