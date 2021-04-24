LIVE

Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp

Rating: Unrated

Sweet corn and shrimp come together with a little kick.

By Joy Howard

Gallery

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Making risotto may seem like a big undertaking, but aside from a bit of attentiveness, there's really not much to it. The key is not to rush the process and keep the cooking temperature low. If it's too high, you'll end up with rice that's undercooked and not very creamy. (You should lower the heat if it only takes a minute or two for your rice to absorb each addition of broth.)  We've developed this recipe using frozen corn, but if you happen to make it during the summer's harvest, you can also use fresh kernels without changing the recipe steps. Either way, it's a great addition to a creamy pot of risotto; and topped with Cajun-spiced shrimp, it makes for a tasty meal for any time of year.

Ingredients

Risotto
Shrimp

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, warm the broth over low heat. Keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • In a heavy bottom pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the salt, pepper, and rice and cook, stirring frequently, until the rice begins to turn translucent, about 1 minute more.

  • Add the wine and cook, stirring continuously, until evaporated. Add 1 cup of the broth. Continue to stir until absorbed. Keep adding the broth, 1 cup at a time, stirring all the while and letting the broth absorb into the rice between each addition. 

  • Add the corn and stir until heated through. Remove the risotto from the heat and stir in the Parmesan. Cover and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, toss together the olive oil, shrimp, Cajun seasoning, and smoked paprika. Melt the butter in a large cast iron skillet. Cook the shrimp, turning occasionally, until pink and opaque, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. To serve, scoop the risotto into a bowl and top with shrimp and scallions. Makes about 6 servings.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/25/2021