Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp
Sweet corn and shrimp come together with a little kick.
Recipe Summary
Making risotto may seem like a big undertaking, but aside from a bit of attentiveness, there's really not much to it. The key is not to rush the process and keep the cooking temperature low. If it's too high, you'll end up with rice that's undercooked and not very creamy. (You should lower the heat if it only takes a minute or two for your rice to absorb each addition of broth.) We've developed this recipe using frozen corn, but if you happen to make it during the summer's harvest, you can also use fresh kernels without changing the recipe steps. Either way, it's a great addition to a creamy pot of risotto; and topped with Cajun-spiced shrimp, it makes for a tasty meal for any time of year.