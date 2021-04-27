Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Minis
You can even make these crispy, spiced chicken minis on a Sunday.
Recipe Summary
We've all been there. You wake up on Sunday morning craving one thing and one thing only: Chick-fil-A. Then you're quickly filled with dread as you realize your dreams of perfectly golden-brown chicken can't come true. Chick-fil-A's closed-on-Sunday policy often leaves us wanting exactly what we can't have. But don't fret; we have a solution. This Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Minis recipe is sure to impress. It only takes 35 minutes of hands-on time, and we guarantee your Chick-fil-A craving will be satisfied. Marinated in pickle juice and dredged in a buttermilk-cayenne pepper mixture, the nuggets are seasoned to perfection. We opted to pair the chicken with store-bought Parker House Rolls for convenience, but homemade honey butter takes this easy-to-master recipe to the next level. The scrumptiously sweet concoction bakes into the bread rolls creating a beautifully honeyed flavor. The crispy, spiced chicken perfectly compliments the velvety bread rolls with every bite. Top off this Chick-fil-A copycat recipe with your favorite condiment for the final touch.