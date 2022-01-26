A fat slice of Cookies and Cream Cake will taste just like a scoop of the ubiquitous ice cream shop flavor. There's something about the combination of chocolate, vanilla, and sandwich cookie cream that makes it irresistible and a beloved flavor for a variety of treats. Here, we pair a buttermilk chocolate cake peppered with cookies and a delicate Italian meringue buttercream, also flecked with cookie crumbs. The cookie pieces will melt into the batter, providing a bit of texture and the iconic cookies and cream flavor. And, according to our Test Kitchen, the Italian meringue, though time consuming, is worth the effort. "Italian buttercream is my absolute favorite because the meringue base makes for a remarkably light, fluffy, and delicious buttercream," says Test Kitchen Professional Liv Dansky. "I sometimes find American buttercreams to be cloyingly sweet and dense. The additional cookie pieces in the frosting make it that much more delicious." When making the buttercream, you'll want to monitor the temperature of the ingredients—mix the meringue until the bottom of the bowl is no longer noticeably warm, which can be up to 20 minutes. Another tip: Add the butter slowly. If your frosting does curdle, don't panic. Refrigerate it for a few minutes and then continue mixing.