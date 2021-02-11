Cookie dough lovers, rejoice! This safe-to-eat treat will bring you all of the joy of scraping the bottom of your baking bowl without any of the risks that come with consuming raw flour. With cute, mini chocolate chips on top, this homemade fudge delivers all the taste and texture of cookie dough in a creamy, fudge form. A bit of crunchy, buttery sugar flavor in candy form, this recipe is surprisingly easy to make. Be sure to microwave the flour so that it's cooked and let your melted white chocolate cool slightly before combining your ingredients. If it's too hot, the chips will melt. Once complete, consider your chilling time for the perfect slice. The longer it cools in the refrigerator, the firmer the fudge will get.