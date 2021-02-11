Cookie Dough Fudge

Rating: Unrated

Better than scraping the bottom of your baking bowl.

Credit: Photography and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

15 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
16
Cookie dough lovers, rejoice! This safe-to-eat treat will bring you all of the joy of scraping the bottom of your baking bowl without any of the risks that come with consuming raw flour. With cute, mini chocolate chips on top, this homemade fudge delivers all the taste and texture of cookie dough in a creamy, fudge form. A bit of crunchy, buttery sugar flavor in candy form, this recipe is surprisingly easy to make. Be sure to microwave the flour so that it's cooked and let your melted white chocolate cool slightly before combining your ingredients. If it's too hot, the chips will melt. Once complete, consider your chilling time for the perfect slice. The longer it cools in the refrigerator, the firmer the fudge will get.

Feeling creative? You can easily mix up the flavors. Make a sugar cookie base and sprinkles for a pop of color or cinnamon for a snickerdoodle-inspired treat.

  • Place flour in a medium-size microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 1/2 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Let cool 10 minutes.

  • Beat butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. With mixer running on medium-low speed, gradually beat in cooled flour until combined, about 1 minute.

  • Stir together sweetened condensed milk and melted white chocolate in a large bowl. Fold in butter mixture and 1/2 cup of the miniature chocolate chips. Spoon mixture into an 8-inch square baking pan lined with parchment paper; smooth top with a small off-set spatula. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup miniature chocolate chips. Refrigerate, uncovered, until firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 16 (2-inch) squares, and serve. Store in refrigerator for up to 4 days.

