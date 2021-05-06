Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

We dare you not to fall in love with this creative treat.

By Southern Living Editors

The crunch of a fried egg rolls meets the sweet taste of cookie dough in this dessert egg roll that's anything but ordinary. Inside of these inventive treats is delicious homemade chocolate chip cookie dough that will make any cookie lover's heart sing. A dollop of dough is added to each egg roll wrapper before it heads to a skillet full of oil to be fried. Finish with powdered sugar for a final touch that will remind you of all your favorite fried fair foods. Serve these treats warm over vanilla ice cream or with a side of chocolate sauce for dipping and dig in. They're bound to be your new favorite guilty pleasure.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the butter and sugars. Add in the flour, salt, and vanilla, and mix until dough forms. Stir in the chocolate chips.

  • Open the egg roll wrappers and lay on a flat surface. Place a spoonful of cookie dough in the middle of each wrapper. Take one corner of the wrapper and fold it over the dough and then fold in the sides. Roll up the rest of the way and seal the edge with a drop of water.

  • Heat ½ inch of vegetable oil in a skillet. When the oil is hot, fry a few egg rolls at a time allowing each side to cook for 1 ½ to 2 minutes or until browned. Place fried egg rolls on a paper towel to absorb excess oil, and dust with powdered sugar. Serve the egg rolls immediately with vanilla ice cream or chocolate sauce for dipping.

