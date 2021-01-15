Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark
Candy hearts have never looked cuter (or tasted better).
You may be well acquainted with peppermint barks and cracker toffees come Christmas time, but who's to say that layers of chocolate can only be served at the end of the year? Sweeter than a homemade card and better than any heart-shaped candy you can grab at the store, our Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark is one of our favorite Valentine's Day creations yet. Creamy, melt-in-your-mouth white chocolate is the perfect palette for festive sprinkles and classic conversation hearts. Just be sure to sprinkle them on immediately while the chocolate is still soft to ensure they stick. Fun for a classroom holiday party or any heart-themed celebration that calls for candy, these Valentine's Day treats are sure to delight. Planning ahead? These are simple to make in advance and freeze too.