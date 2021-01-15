Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

Candy hearts have never looked cuter (or tasted better).

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
You may be well acquainted with peppermint barks and cracker toffees come Christmas time, but who's to say that layers of chocolate can only be served at the end of the year? Sweeter than a homemade card and better than any heart-shaped candy you can grab at the store, our Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark is one of our favorite Valentine's Day creations yet. Creamy, melt-in-your-mouth white chocolate is the perfect palette for festive sprinkles and classic conversation hearts. Just be sure to sprinkle them on immediately while the chocolate is still soft to ensure they stick. Fun for a classroom holiday party or any heart-themed celebration that calls for candy, these Valentine's Day treats are sure to delight. Planning ahead? These are simple to make in advance and freeze too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place melting wafers and chopped white chocolate in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on medium (50%) power until melted and smooth, about 2 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds.

  • Remove about 1/2 cup melted white chocolate mixture, and place in a small bowl; stir in 1 to 2 drops soft pink food coloring gel desired shade is reached. Spread remaining white chocolate mixture evenly on a 15- x 10-inch rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle pink chocolate mixture over white chocolate mixture, and gently swirl using a knife. Sprinkle immediately with sprinkles and sparkling sugar. Sprinkle with conversation hearts. Chill until set, about 30 minutes. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

