With the holiday season officially under way, every Southerner knows that it's time to break out the family recipes. Expected dishes like crunchy onion-topped green bean casserole or cheesy potatoes au gratin certainly make their rounds, but congealed salads are the passed-down heirlooms that really stand out on the spread. Jiggly and oh-so-festive, a gelatin salad just wants to be included, even if only two people deign to scoop a bite.This vintage recipe skips the lime gelatin packets and Maraschino cherries, going all the way savory. With beef broth, chopped spinach, hard-cooked eggs, and bacon—yes, bacon—this salad will feel right at home next to the Christmas roast. Since this salad is so packed full of delicious ingredients, unmolding might seem a frightful task. Here's a helpful tip: Once your congealed salad is molded, take a bowl or a casserole dish and fill it with hot (not boiling) tap water. Gently submerge the bottom of the mold into the hot tap water for 5 to 10 seconds. This process loosens the outer edges, making it easy to invert and slide out onto your serving dish.