With the holiday season officially under way, every Southerner knows that it's time to break out the family recipes. Expected dishes like crunchy onion-topped green bean casserole or cheesy potatoes au gratin certainly make their rounds, but congealed salads are the passed-down heirlooms that really stand out on the spread. Jiggly and oh-so-festive, a gelatin salad just wants to be included, even if only two people deign to scoop a bite.This vintage recipe skips the lime gelatin packets and Maraschino cherries, going all the way savory. With beef broth, chopped spinach, hard-cooked eggs, and bacon—yes, bacon—this salad will feel right at home next to the Christmas roast. Since this salad is so packed full of delicious ingredients, unmolding might seem a frightful task. Here's a helpful tip: Once your congealed salad is molded, take a bowl or a casserole dish and fill it with hot (not boiling) tap water. Gently submerge the bottom of the mold into the hot tap water for 5 to 10 seconds. This process loosens the outer edges, making it easy to invert and slide out onto your serving dish. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour the cold water and 1/4 of the cup beef broth into blender and sprinkle with gelatin. Let stand until gelatin is softened, 3 minutes. Heat remaining beef broth in a saucepan over high heat to boiling point. Pour into blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process at low speed until gelatin is dissolved, using a rubber spatula to push gelatin granules into the broth mixture. Add salt, lemon juice, and salad dressing and process until well blended.

  • Add the onion and cover. Process at high speed until onion is chopped. Add the spinach and eggs and cover. Process at high speed just until eggs are coarsely chopped.

  • Stir in the bacon and pour into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 6-cup mold. Chill until firm, 4 hours. Unmold and garnish with cherry tomatoes.

