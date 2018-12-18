Double Summer Salad

This vintage congealed salad recipe from the Southern Living archives caught our eyes with its unusual and enticing name. What's in a Double Summer Salad? We just had to find out. Originally from the Southern Living Fondue and Buffet Cookbook, it's a showstopping ring of orange and grapefruit sections with a bit of rosemary suspended in lemon gelatin. Inside the ring is an impressive mound of crab salad, flavored with chopped onion, celery, and parsley, hot sauce, mayonnaise, and mustard. While congealed salads aren't typical party fare these days, this retro treat will still surprise and delight your crowd, especially if made with a fancy mold.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw the orange and grapefruit sections. Drain and reserve juice. Prepare the gelatin according to package directions, using reserved juice to replace part of the water. Add the rosemary and orange and grapefruit sections and mix. Pour into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 1 1/2-quart ring mold and chill until set, 4 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Place crabmeat in a mixing bowl. Gently stir in onion, parsley, hot sauce, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and celery.

  • Unmold the gelatin ring on a serving plate and fill center with crab mixture. Garnish base of mold with salad greens, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/04/2022