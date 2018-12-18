Double Summer Salad
This vintage congealed salad recipe from the Southern Living archives caught our eyes with its unusual and enticing name. What's in a Double Summer Salad? We just had to find out. Originally from the Southern Living Fondue and Buffet Cookbook, it's a showstopping ring of orange and grapefruit sections with a bit of rosemary suspended in lemon gelatin. Inside the ring is an impressive mound of crab salad, flavored with chopped onion, celery, and parsley, hot sauce, mayonnaise, and mustard. While congealed salads aren't typical party fare these days, this retro treat will still surprise and delight your crowd, especially if made with a fancy mold.