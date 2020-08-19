Concha Tres Leches Cake
Cookbook author and food blogger Vianney Rodriguez (one of our 2020 Cooks of the Year), is a Texan through and through and a proud first-generation Mexican-American. Through her writing and recipes, she celebrates all facets of her identity, be it a themed dinner honoring the late Tejano music star Selena or a video on how to make pork tamales from scratch. Rodriguez takes a fun, often playful approach to cooking, like this incredible dessert mash-up of conchas and tres leches cake. Conchas, available at Mexican bakeries, are type of bread that’s soft, sweet, and usually colorful. The bread’s shape resembles a seashell (“concha” means “shell” in Spanish). Rodriguez got the idea to crumble the conchas and add them to a tres leches cake, adding a bit of texture and color to the typically soft and creamy dessert. Like all of her recipes, it’s easy to prepare and even easier to love.