Maw's Cabbage Rolls

In a large saucepan, bring 6 to 7 cups of water to boil.

While you wait for water to boil, mix the first 7 ingredients together (through black pepper). Set aside. Mix the lemon juice and water together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Remove the outer, tough leaves of the cabbage head. Then, dip the whole cabbage head into the boiling water. Leave the cabbage in the boiling water for 20 seconds. Then remove the head of cabbage from the water, and peel off 1 to 2 outer leaves. Pat the leaves dry with a paper towel. Cut the large vein from the center of the leaves. Place a small amount (about 1/4 cup) of meat mixture on the leaves. Press and shape the meat into a cigar-sized bundle. Then roll the cabbage around the meat.

Continue dipping the cabbage head in the boiling water and removing the outer leaves of the cabbage head, 1 to 2 at a time. Remove the veins, then fill and roll each leaf until you have used up all the meat mixture.