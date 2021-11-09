Unlike most mixologists, Austin bar owner Chris Marshall doesn't drink alcohol. But that doesn't mean he can't enjoy a great drink. "I always found that if you had something interesting in your glass, it took a lot of the pressure off at social events," he says. Everyone at the holiday party will love Marshall's zero-proof cocktails , like this Comfort and Joy Mocktail.

Forget the spiked cider—this year, we're opting for something a touch more elegant. This mocktail mimics the warmth of a classic whiskey drink—hold the booze. With apple cider and non-alcoholic whiskey (like Ritual Zero Proof), this festive drink really channels the spirit of the season. Lightly sweetened with honey or maple syrup and brightened up with a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, this non-alcoholic drink simply brims with comfort and joy—hence the name. Since it does not contain any alcohol, this drink is extra-versatile: You can serve this fun mocktail warm or cold.