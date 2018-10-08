This weekend whip up a big batch of comeback sauce for your party food spread. Spicier than ranch dressing, creamier than barbecue sauce, and more versatile than buffalo sauce, every Southerner relies on the comeback sauce to keep guests returning to their buffet line and asking to be invited back. A kissing cousin of rémoulade, this versatile spice sauce famously originated in a Greek restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi. Throughout the South, it is well known for starring as a dipping sauce for chicken fingers or fish sticks and for elevating po'boys or burgers with a generous drizzle of creamy spiciness. But it's time to stop relegating the comeback sauce as a party-only condiment. Try it as a dipping sauce for roasted vegetables. It pairs particularly well with fall's root vegetables. It's a savory way to incentivize children (and adults too!) to eat their veggies. A squeeze of comeback sauce can reinvent a tired turkey sandwich into an exciting new lunch entrée. (If you're making it for kids, then turn down the heat in the sauce). The best part about comeback sauce is that it's so easy to make. Start with a generous helping of mayonnaise and combine with dashes of pantry staples like ketchup, chili sauce (more commonly known as Siracha), lemon juice, smoked paprika, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce (choose your favorite!), salt, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and dry mustard. Once everything is well blended, chill it in the refrigerator and enjoy for up to a week!