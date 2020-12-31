Collard Green Salad with Chicken, Bell Pepper, and Roasted Squash

Rating: Unrated

This hearty salad is perfect for a weeknight meal.

By Marianne Williams

Despite what Grandma may have taught you, we’re here to prove that collard greens don’t need to be stewed down to a ham-infused tangle to be delicious. Sure, we can’t resist a pot of Grandma’s greens, but for a healthier, weeknight-friendly option, collard greens are absolutely sensational served raw. When treated like other hearty greens (such as kale) and massaged with the dressing, collards become slightly tender, still maintaining enough bite to carry a substantial salad. Once you try our Collard Green Salad with Chicken, Bell Pepper, and Roasted Squash, you’ll never go back to cooking your collards into oblivion.

We take the phrase “eat the rainbow” quite literally with this salad, which is studded with fresh seasonal produce: Bright red bell pepper, orange butternut squash, purple shallots, and green collards and pepitas. The preparation prizes simplicity: Simply roast all the vegetables together, whisk the ingredients for the dressing, shred the rotisserie chicken, and combine it all in a large bowl. You’ve got a healthy, balanced meal with little work required.

  • Place 2 large rimmed baking sheets in oven; preheat oven to 425°F. (Do not remove baking sheets while oven preheats.) Toss butternut squash, bell pepper, and shallots with 2 tablespoons of the oil and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Spread evenly over preheated baking sheets. Bake until browned and tender, about 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through baking time. Remove from oven; set aside to cool.

  • Whisk together vinegar, maple syrup, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. 

  • Combine collards and 1 tablespoon of the dressing in a large bowl. Massage dressing into greens with hands until tender, about 30 seconds. Add chicken, squash-and-pepper mixture, feta, and pumpkin seed kernels to greens; toss gently to combine. Arrange on a serving platter; drizzle with remaining dressing.

