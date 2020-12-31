Collard Green Salad with Chicken, Bell Pepper, and Roasted Squash
This hearty salad is perfect for a weeknight meal.
Despite what Grandma may have taught you, we’re here to prove that collard greens don’t need to be stewed down to a ham-infused tangle to be delicious. Sure, we can’t resist a pot of Grandma’s greens, but for a healthier, weeknight-friendly option, collard greens are absolutely sensational served raw. When treated like other hearty greens (such as kale) and massaged with the dressing, collards become slightly tender, still maintaining enough bite to carry a substantial salad. Once you try our Collard Green Salad with Chicken, Bell Pepper, and Roasted Squash, you’ll never go back to cooking your collards into oblivion.
We take the phrase “eat the rainbow” quite literally with this salad, which is studded with fresh seasonal produce: Bright red bell pepper, orange butternut squash, purple shallots, and green collards and pepitas. The preparation prizes simplicity: Simply roast all the vegetables together, whisk the ingredients for the dressing, shred the rotisserie chicken, and combine it all in a large bowl. You’ve got a healthy, balanced meal with little work required.