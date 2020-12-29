Collard-Artichoke-and-Mushroom Strata
Love casseroles or bread pudding? A strata should be on your dinner list.
A strata is essentially a cross between a bread pudding and a casserole; while you’ll find some sweet stratas—which use sweet breads like brioche or cinnamon rolls—it’s the savory stratas that steal our hearts. We love to wake up to stratas stuffed with caramelized onions or sausage, which will fill up the whole family and energize us for the day to come. The best part about a strata? Most can be made ahead, leaving you with minimal prep time in the morning.
This Collard-Artichoke-and-Mushroom Strata leans into the savory, combining fresh mushrooms and collard greens with eggs and frozen artichoke hearts to create a dish like no other. The addition of spreadable herbed cheese, like Boursin, in the custard mixture makes this strata extra-rich.
A baguette that’s firm and chewy rather than soft and fluffy will work best in this bread pudding. An overnight rest in the fridge works wonders to tenderize the baguette and allow it to soak up all that custardy goodness; if you want to speed up the process, let the strata sit at room temperature until the custard is absorbed, about 1 hour.