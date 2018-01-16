Cold Lemon Soufflés with Wine Sauce Recipe

Soufflés have always been an expression of elegant entertaining, but this one is chilled and held in place with a bit of gelatin, which means the hostess doesn't have to rush the quivering creation to the table before it collapses. A Sterling Collection is a compilation of favorite recipes gleaned from a number of cookbooks produced by the Memphis Junior League chapter. This soufflé also appeared in an anthology of best Junior League recipes in the country, so it's a keeper for sure.

By A Sterling Collection, The Junior League of Memphis

active:
55 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Soufflés
Wine Sauce

Directions

  • Prepare the Soufflés: Sprinkle gelatin over cold water in a small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes.

  • Combine egg yolks, lemon zest, lemon juice, and 3⁄4 cup of the sugar in top of a double boiler over boiling water. Cook, stirring constantly, until lemon mixture is slightly thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove pan from heat, and stir in gelatin until completely combined and smooth. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Place bowl in an ice bath, and let stand, stirring occasionally until mixture has cooled, about 15 minutes. Thoroughly clean top of double boiler.

  • Combine egg whites and remaining 3⁄4 cup granulated sugar in top of double boiler over simmering water; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture is hot, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer into a medium  bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on high speed until medium peaks form, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Beat cream with electric mixer on high speed until medium peaks form,  3 to 4 minutes.

  • Gently fold egg white mixture into yolk mixture. Gently fold whipped cream into egg mixture. Divide Soufflé mixture evenly among 8 (8-ounce) ramekins or dessert glasses. Cover and chill 2 hours or overnight.

  • Prepare the Wine Sauce: Whisk together sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Stir in water, lemon zest, and lemon juice until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to medium, and cook until thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in salted butter until melted and combined; stir in dry white wine. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Drizzle Wine Sauce over  Soufflés, and sprinkle with lemon zest, if desired.

