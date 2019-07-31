When the summer days are too hot to bear, a refreshing chilled soup can provide a welcome relief from the heat. You may think soups are strictly for cold weather meals, warm and thick with savory meats and winter vegetables. A chilled soup, however, can make surprising use of your favorite produce.This quick and tangy Chilled Strawberry Soup, served in pretty china cups, is ideal for a ladies’ luncheon or Sunday brunch. If you are looking for new ways to use blueberries, try this sweet and creamy (not to mention gorgeous) Chilled Blueberry Soup. Serve a chilled soup as an appetizer, the first course at a dinner party, or pair with a fresh salad and warm bread for a quick and easy supper. Both chilled soups and gazpachos make the most of fresh seasonal produce. A gazpacho is simply the best of summer in a bowl; an uncooked soup, usually made with a pureed mixture of fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, and other fresh ingredients. Pair this herb-filled Pepper Gazpacho with a grilled cheese sandwich for an easy meal. You should serve chilled soups and gazpachos in well-chilled bowls to help keep them cold a bit longer, so this is a good way to show off your favorite glass compote bowls and china tea cups that you normally don’t use.This Cold Cucumber Soup can be made in just minutes, so you can whip it up, pop it in the fridge, and have it ready for supper when you get home from work in the evening. Coarsely chop green onions and cucumbers, combine all the ingredients together in your blender, then chill until ready for serving. Garnish with cucumber slices, fresh dill, or crunchy croutons, if desired.