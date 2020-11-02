Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Crostini
During the holidays, we go all-out for every course—including the hors d’oeuvres. Start your holiday meal off on a high note with Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Crostini. This dish epitomizes decadence, combining a few of our favorite winter flavors—coffee, cocoa, and caramelized onions—in one all-star appetizer. Our Test Kitchen notes that this starter “has the makings of a high-end steakhouse special,” and we can’t help but agree. Rubbing the meat with coffee and cocoa adds a subtle bitter flavor that accentuates the meat’s natural sweetness—layered with peppery arugula, slices of toasted baguette, and silky caramelized onion butter, this holiday appetizer hits all the right chords. Pair these crostini with a glass of red wine for the full steakhouse experience.
All it takes is a little planning (marinate the beef the day before; prepare the butter ahead of time) to pull off this stunning holiday appetizer. The caramelized onion butter can be made up to 3 days in advance. You may want to make a double batch, though—once you get a taste of this sweet, sherry-spiked butter, you’ll be spreading it on everything, from toast to sandwiches. Did we mention that leftover tenderloin makes an awesome sandwich the next day? It has the potential to become your new favorite holiday leftover meal (yes, it may just dethrone your beloved post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich).