Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge
Southerners love Christmas for a multitude of reasons. It's a season to spend time with family and friends, give and receive exciting gifts, and of course, enjoy decadent desserts. This Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge deserves a place at your Christmas table this year because it's easy to prepare and oh-so delicious!Packed with irresistible ingredients like chocolate, butterscotch, marshmallows, and pecans, this fudge recipe is sure to be your new favorite. It was first submitted in 1984, and the delicious sweet has been a Southern Living staple ever since.The candied cherry garnish gives the Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge its festive charm. The chocolate treat is melt-in-your-mouth scrumptious. And, the added coffee granulates perfectly compliment the rich, chocolate flavor.