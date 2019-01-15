Cappuccino Swirl Bars Recipe
Don't be fooled: These bar cookies may look fancy, but store-bought wafer cookies are the secret to the chocolate crust. Make these coffee-flavored beauties in advance and refrigerate them up to three days.
These were delicious! We loved them and I've made them several times. It does take a LONG time for them to get firm enough to slice cleanly. I recommend leaving them at least 8 hours or overnight. Also, I use just a light dusting of the chocolate covered espresso beans (almost pulverized to a powder) because the bigger beans as shown in the picture makes the bars almost too "coffee-ish".
These bars were the hit of our Thanksgiving dinner! Tastes like a cup of cappuccino! I sprinkled some cinnamon powdered sugar over the top before serving. Perfecto!