Cappuccino Swirl Bars Recipe

Don't be fooled: These bar cookies may look fancy, but store-bought wafer cookies are the secret to the chocolate crust. Make these coffee-flavored beauties in advance and refrigerate them up to three days.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

active:
15 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
32 bars
Ingredients

Crust
Filling
Garnish

Directions

  • Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour. Stir together cookie crumbs, melted butter, sugar, espresso granules, and egg white in a large bowl until combined. Firmly press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until Crust is set, about 14 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Prepare the Filling: Beat cream cheese and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes. Reduce speed to low; beat in 3⁄4 cup of the heavy cream. Increase speed to high; beat until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Transfer 2 cups of the cream cheese mixture to a medium bowl; set aside. Dollop remaining 3 cups cream cheese mixture over cooled Crust.

  • Place remaining 1⁄4 cup heavy cream in a small microwavable bowl; microwave on HIGH until just warm, about 20 seconds. Stir in espresso granules and cocoa until dissolved. Place in freezer; cool 10 minutes. Beat cooled mixture into reserved cream cheese mixture in bowl on medium speed until smooth and thickened, about 1 minute. Dollop over cream cheese mixture in Crust. Using a spoon, swirl espresso-cream cheese and plain cream cheese mixtures together to edges of Crust.

  • Cover and refrigerate until very cold, at least 4 hours. Slice into 32 bars. Garnish bars with chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans.

