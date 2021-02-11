Coffee Cake Muffins

Rating: Unrated

These muffins officially make the case for coffee cake at the breakfast table.

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Whether you're looking for a sweet start to the day or a nice afternoon pick-me-up, these Coffee Cake Muffins are sure to delight. The cake base is tender and super buttery while the streusel topping adds an irresistible cinnamon-y, crunchy finish. If you're planning ahead, these homemade muffins freeze well too. To thaw, simply place in your microwave on low power for a minute, and zap–you've got a quick, pre-made breakfast for a busy weekday morning that you can even take on the go. If you're looking to get creative, you could also add blueberries or chocolate chips to the muffin batter for a different texture. But we think these coffee cake-inspired muffins make a pretty great quick bite own their own.

Ingredients

Streusel
Muffins

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with baking spray with flour.

  • Prepare the Streusel: Stir together flour, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Add melted butter; stir until combined and mixture begins to clump. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Prepare the Muffins: Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture and milk, in alternating batches, to butter mixture, starting and ending with flour and making sure each addition is fully incorporated before adding the next. Stir in vanilla. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups (about 3 1/2 tablespoons per cup). Top each muffin with 4 teaspoons Streusel, pressing gently to adhere (you will not use all the Streusel).

  • Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and top muffins evenly with remaining Streusel, pressing gently to adhere. Return to oven, and bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 8 to 10 minutes more. Let cool in pan 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

