Whether you're looking for a sweet start to the day or a nice afternoon pick-me-up, these Coffee Cake Muffins are sure to delight. The cake base is tender and super buttery while the streusel topping adds an irresistible cinnamon-y, crunchy finish. If you're planning ahead, these homemade muffins freeze well too. To thaw, simply place in your microwave on low power for a minute, and zap–you've got a quick, pre-made breakfast for a busy weekday morning that you can even take on the go. If you're looking to get creative, you could also add blueberries or chocolate chips to the muffin batter for a different texture. But we think these coffee cake-inspired muffins make a pretty great quick bite own their own.