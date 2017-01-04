Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake Recipe

This moist and delicious sheet cake serves a crowd. 

By Southern Living

30 mins
6 hrs
Serves 16 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; set aside.

  • Combine egg yolks and 3/4 cup of the sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Beat on high speed until fluffy and pale yellow, about 30 seconds. Add coconut extract and 1/3 cup of the coconut milk, beating on medium-low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Pour egg yolk mixture over flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Clean mixer bowl.

  • Beat egg whites with mixer fitted with whisk attachment on high speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. With mixer running, gradually add 1/4 cup of the sugar, and beat on high until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. Stir about one-third of the egg white mixture into cake batter; fold in remaining egg white mixture. Spoon batter into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup of the heavy cream, and remaining coconut milk in a medium bowl. Pierce top of warm cake several times with a fork; gradually pour milk mixture over warm cake, about 1/2 cup at a time. Allow mixture to soak into cake completely before adding additional milk mixture. Cover and chill 4 hours.

  • Beat coconut liqueur, remaining 2 cups heavy cream, and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar with an electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Spread mixture over cake, and garnish with toasted shredded coconut and lime peel strips.

