Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Think of this as classic pumpkin pie turned up with fluffy chiffon texture and toasted coconut. Better yet, you can make and refrigerate this standout dessert a day ahead. Make sure to whip and add the topping just before serving.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

35 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together milk and gelatin in a 3-qt. saucepan; let stand 1 minute. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until gelatin dissolves. Stir in pumpkin, next 4 ingredients, egg yolks, and 1/2 cup sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened. (Do not boil.) Transfer to a bowl; chill 40 minutes or to room temperature, stirring halfway through.

  • Meanwhile, place coconut in a single layer on a baking sheet, and bake at 350° for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter, 1 Tbsp. sugar, and 1 cup coconut. Press mixture into a 10-inch pie plate. Freeze 10 minutes or until ready to use.

  • Beat egg whites at high speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer, using whisk attachment, 8 minutes or until soft peaks form. Add 1/4 cup sugar, and beat 2 to 3 minutes or until stiff peaks form.

  • Gradually fold egg whites into pumpkin mixture. Pour into crust. Chill 2 hours or until set.

  • Beat cream and vanilla at medium speed 1 to 2 minutes or until soft peaks form. Add remaining 6 Tbsp. sugar, and beat 1 to 2 minutes or until stiff peaks form. Top pie with cream mixture and remaining 1/4 cup coconut. Serve immediately.

