Coconut Pound Cake
Coconut, pecans, and bourbon combined powers makes for a Southern trifecta that can never go wrong. Add some cream cheese and turn it into a pound cake, and you're looking at a dessert that can go from a baby shower to a house warming to a wake. Easy to mix right away or bake ahead, this Coconut Pound Cake recipe makes it easy to show someone you care. Because if there's one thing we've learned in our test kitchens: there aren't too many problems a good slice of pound cake can't fix.