Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

There are cocktails and then there are transportive beverage experiences. Count this coconut pineapple drink among the latter. The combination of pineapple, coconut, and rum is enough to give you visions of Jimmy Buffett dancing in your head. Especially if you go a little too heavy on the rum. But this particular drink is light and fresh and chillin'. The fresh pineapple gets whipped into a frothy dream before you stir in coconut-flavored seltzer water (hence the fizz) and white rum. Pour it over crushed ice topped with a pineapple leaf, and pop a wedge of that sweet yellow fruit into each serving for a garnish. Then turn up some beachy tunes, put on your shades, and head for the nearest lounge chair. Don't forget your flip-flops and cruise wear. If it's cold outside, just turn the heat way up. Ah, can't you just hear those steel drums . . .