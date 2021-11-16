One of our favorite ways to impress a crowd over the holidays is with a batch of homemade truffles. If you've never made chocolate truffles from scratch, they might seem intimidating, but any novice baker can pull them off. It's as easy as melting and refrigerating chocolate. Yes, really. Our Coconut-Pecan Truffles are as simple as can be.

Thanks to a delicious combination of nuts, coconut, and chocolate, these two-bite confections have a flavor similar to a popular candy bar (that shall remain nameless). For the tastiest results, seek out the best-quality chocolate you can find—at least 60% cacao—and use unsweetened coconut that's shredded extra fine so it blends effortlessly into the ganache. Chilling the ganache makes these truffles much easier to work with; after assembling, be sure to store the truffles in the fridge. The final product is a bite of chocolate that simply melts in your mouth, with added texture from the coconut and slight crunch from the pecans.