German Chocolate Cake isn’t any old chocolate cake. Sure, it boasts a rich, moist sponge and intense chocolate flavor, but what really sets this towering layer cake apart is its signature frosting. Coconut-Pecan Frosting is the hallmark of a German Chocolate Cake (we dream about this special frosting more often than we’re willing to admit).

This Coconut-Pecan Frosting combines multiple textures and flavors—it’s chewy and slightly sweet from the coconut, with a wonderful crunch and nuttiness from the toasted pecans. Don’t chop your pecans too finely—they give the frosting body and help it maintain a crunch. A combination of granulated and brown sugar lends the frosting a caramel-like flavor that keeps you coming back for more.