Coconut-Pecan Frosting
Sure, a moist German chocolate cake is rich and decadent on its own, but no chocolate cake is complete without frosting. Just ask your kids. Or Mama, for that matter.Our Coconut-Pecan Frosting Recipe is the perfect German chocolate cake icing. Thick, nutty, and delicious, we dare say this icing might be the very best reason to slice into a piece of chocolate cake.This coconut-pecan icing begins with toasted pecans. While you're waiting patiently for the pecans, it's a cinch to concoct the base of your coconut icing by creating a mixture on the stove using evaporated milk, sugar, egg yolks, and butter. Once your base is bubbling and becomes caramel in color, remove from heat, stir in your other few ingredients, and let it sit.The best part? A small amount of this homemade chocolate cake frosting goes a long way, so you won't have to worry about having enough for every bite. You will want to make sure you've got a glass of milk on hand, though.