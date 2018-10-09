Perfect consistency on the first try! I read a lot of different German Chocolate Frosting recipes before settling on this one and the number one complaint was not getting the right consistency. I had no problem getting it just right on the first try with this one.

I substituted light brown sugar (1 1/2 cups packed) instead of granulated sugar and ended up using 1x7 oz bag of sweetened flakes coconut. I chose to grind the pecans a bit smaller than the come from the grocery.