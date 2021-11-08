Coconut Panna Cotta with Blood Orange Granita

Meanwhile, stir together remaining ⅔ cup water, ¾ cup sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until sugar is dissolved, about 4 minutes. Pour into a 9-inch square baking pan. Stir in blood orange juice. Freeze, uncovered, until just set but not completely frozen, about 2 hours. Rake through granita using a fork, breaking up any large chunks. Return to freezer, and freeze 1 hour. Repeat raking process. If granita is still slightly slushy, repeat freezing and raking process once more. Transfer to an airtight container, and store in freezer up to 2 weeks. Rake using a fork just before serving.