Coconut Meringues with Elderflower Strawberries Recipe
This heavenly dessert tops airy meringues with pillows of mascarpone cream and fresh, juicy strawberries in an elderflower-mint syrup. The meringues can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Meringues are beautiful, delicate, crisp treats. The sugar plays a crucial role in the meringue's texture and the stabilization of the egg whites, so don't be tempted to use less sugar or a sugar substitute. Follow bake times carefully; a low and slow bake will lead to a white, shiny, and smooth meringue