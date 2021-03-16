File this recipe under "desserts that look just as pretty as they taste." Forget the elaborate layer cakes: This Easter, we're absolutely swooning over these Coconut Meringue Nests. These individually-portioned confections are light as a cloud and perfectly sweet; kids and adults alike will adore these whimsical treats. Meringues may take a good bit of time to make (they bake low and slow for 1 ½ hours and require at least 2 hours to cool), but the end result is certainly worth the effort. Plus, these meringues can be made up to a week ahead of time, saving you plenty of prep time on Easter day.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. For these nests, we like to spike our meringue with espresso powder or vanilla bean paste to achieve a speckled effect. Be gentle when stirring in the espresso or vanilla bean paste, so as to not deflate the meringue. From there, we use a large star tip to pipe the light meringue into cute-as-can-be rounds that resemble bird nests. Make your nests as big or small as you'd like—these would be absolutely adorable in miniature form. No matter the size, you'll want to have plenty of room for the toasted coconut and robin's eggs to sit in the middle, completing the effect.