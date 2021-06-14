Coconut-Lime Cupcakes
This perfect pairing reminds us of summertime.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
There's no disputing it: Coconut and lime just go together. It's a fact. This duo of flavors channels the spirit of the tropics, transporting us right to a spot on the shore. Our Coconut-Lime Cupcakes can be made from start to finish in just over an hour; light and bright, they're perfect for the summertime.
Cake flour keeps these coconut cupcakes extra-tender, while coconut milk is the secret ingredient to make the cupcakes moist. We add lime juice and zest right into the cupcake batter, infusing the cupcakes with flavor at every level. The miniature cakes are sensational all on their own, but when crowned with an elegant swirl of coconut-lime frosting, they simply can't be beat. Tangy cream cheese cuts the sweetness of the frosting, while lime juice brings a note of acid to the equation. You can either smear the frosting on the cupcakes with a spoon or, for a more elegant look, pipe it with a star tip.
Garnish these cute cupcakes with toasted shredded coconut, lime zest, and lime slices; if you're feeling festive, add a miniature drink umbrella, too.