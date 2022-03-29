Coconut Easter Eggs

With their dark chocolate coating, these sophisticated eggs rival any store-bought treat.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs
active:
40 mins
Servings:
18
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

These treats might remind you of store-bought mini candy bars or creme eggs, but these homemade confections are more sophisticated thanks to their bittersweet chocolate coating and the tang of cream cheese in the buttery coconut centers. You won't need a candy mold to shape them like Easter eggs, but an instant-read thermometer or candy thermometer will be your best friend while melting and tempering the chocolate, to ensure the coating comes out smooth and glossy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down sides as needed. Reduce speed to medium; add coconut, vanilla, and salt, beating until incorporated, about 1 minute. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Turn coconut mixture out onto a sheet of parchment paper. Shape into a 6- x 6-inch rectangle (1-inch thick). Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Cut rectangle into 36 (1-inch) pieces. With clean hands, roll each piece into a ball; flatten each slightly to create an oval egg shape. Freeze until ready to use.

  • Place half of the bittersweet chocolate in a heatproof bowl; set bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Remove bowl from heat once chocolate is melted, and stir in remaining bittersweet chocolate, in batches, until melted. (Place bowl back over simmering water to melt the additional chocolate, if needed.) Stir until an instant or candy thermometer reaches 89°F. Dip coconut cream eggs into melted chocolate. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and let stand until chocolate is firm, about 10 minutes. Drizzle eggs with any remaining melted chocolate.

  • Melt white chocolate in a microwavable bowl on HIGH until completely melted, about 90 seconds, stirring at 30 second intervals. Drizzle melted white chocolate over eggs. Refrigerate until chocolate is set, about 10 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/31/2022