Coconut Easter Eggs
With their dark chocolate coating, these sophisticated eggs rival any store-bought treat.
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Recipe Summary
These treats might remind you of store-bought mini candy bars or creme eggs, but these homemade confections are more sophisticated thanks to their bittersweet chocolate coating and the tang of cream cheese in the buttery coconut centers. You won't need a candy mold to shape them like Easter eggs, but an instant-read thermometer or candy thermometer will be your best friend while melting and tempering the chocolate, to ensure the coating comes out smooth and glossy.